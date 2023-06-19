Analyzing Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $56.55 million 5.21 $3.85 million $0.14 105.71 Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.09 $128.99 million $3.75 24.93

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 0 4 0 3.00

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.57%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus price target of $107.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.89%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.75% 338.09% 5.41%

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

