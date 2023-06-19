Contrasting First Republic Bank (FRCB) & Its Rivals

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Republic Bank to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 378.9%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 17.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Republic Bank and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 573 2038 2050 54 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.58%. Given First Republic Bank’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.17% 12.10% 0.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.04 First Republic Bank Competitors $116.15 billion $3.12 billion 10.45

First Republic Bank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

First Republic Bank peers beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

