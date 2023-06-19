Critical Review: Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) versus Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Elevation Oncology and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 1 0 4 0 2.60 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, suggesting a potential upside of 265.65%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Organovo.

68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.20 Organovo $1.71 million 9.16 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.31

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21% Organovo N/A -44.55% -40.10%

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats Organovo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. Its EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a license agreement with CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize EO-3021. The company was formerly known as 14ner Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Elevation Oncology, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive human liver tissue and ExVive human kidney tissue used for predictive preclinical testing of drug compounds. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

