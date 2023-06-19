AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) vs. The Competition Head to Head Analysis

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 378 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -2,866.36% -141.37% -23.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.58 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $110.12 million -$11.11 million 41.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

27.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 497 1644 5028 68 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 85.60%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies rivals beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

