Reviewing Newmont (NYSE:NEM) & Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Newmont and Gatos Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Newmont alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $11.57 billion 3.01 -$429.00 million ($0.66) -66.41 Gatos Silver N/A N/A -$43.44 million ($0.37) -10.92

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gatos Silver 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmont and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Newmont currently has a consensus price target of $60.53, indicating a potential upside of 38.11%. Gatos Silver has a consensus price target of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given Newmont’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Risk and Volatility

Newmont has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmont and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -4.55% 6.05% 3.19% Gatos Silver N/A -5.99% -5.76%

Summary

Newmont beats Gatos Silver on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States. The South America segment composed of Yanacocha in Peru, Merian in Suriname and Cerro Negro. The Australia segment consists primarily of Boddington, Tanami and Kalgoorlie in Australia. The Africa segment composed of Ahafo and Akyem in Ghana. The company was founded by William Boyce Thompson on May 2, 1921, and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Gatos Silver

(Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.