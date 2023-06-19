JMP Securities Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $135.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LEN opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.