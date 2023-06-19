Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Director Sells $324,800.00 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LSI opened at $129.78 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Life Storage by 902.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,638,000 after buying an additional 2,071,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,867,000 after purchasing an additional 773,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

