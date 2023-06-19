Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $329,855.00 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GETY opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.54.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Benchmark upped their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,061,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 1,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health, wellness, beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

