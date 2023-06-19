Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Paul Gubbay Sells 10,124 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Squarespace Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.76 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Squarespace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 399,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

