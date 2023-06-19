Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Insider Paul Gubbay Sells 10,124 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Squarespace Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $32.76 on Monday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.