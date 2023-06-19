Benjamin Shaker Sells 18,750 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,840.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00.

AGL stock opened at $17.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in agilon health by 93.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

