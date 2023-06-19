Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $274,350.00 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CARS opened at $19.00 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $20.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 201,106 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

