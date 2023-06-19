Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $440,354.76 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $440,354.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,681.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prabuddha Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,621,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

