Justin E. Mirro Sells 50,000 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,558,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,302,349. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $8.94 on Monday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 24.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 113.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

