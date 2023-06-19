Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $442,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 801,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,402.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR opened at $2.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

