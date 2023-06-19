Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cohu Trading Up 1.6 %
Cohu stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.56.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
