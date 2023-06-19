The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $419,155.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

