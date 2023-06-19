The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $419,155.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $419,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,414,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Shares of TTD opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.