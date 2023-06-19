Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Iteris Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.24 on Monday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

