Contrasting Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) and Its Rivals

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) is one of 201 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 23.51% 11.25% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 1036 3307 3255 31 2.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 53.34%. Given Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

43.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A 1.69 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors $2.26 billion $465.61 million 318.88

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. competitors beat Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

