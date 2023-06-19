SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) vs. ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) and ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SFS Group and ESAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SFS Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFS Group N/A N/A N/A ESAB 7.61% 18.50% 6.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SFS Group and ESAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESAB $2.59 billion 1.54 $223.75 million $3.29 20.12

Analyst Ratings

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than SFS Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SFS Group and ESAB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFS Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 ESAB 0 1 4 0 2.80

SFS Group presently has a consensus target price of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. ESAB has a consensus target price of $70.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.93%. Given ESAB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESAB is more favorable than SFS Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of ESAB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESAB beats SFS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFS Group

(Get Rating)

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances. The company also provides fasters for inserts; fastening and hinge technology for doors, windows, and glass facades; fastening system for the façade; furniture fittings; hand driving tools and wrenches; hard disk drives; inserts; interior plastics; life-saving fall protection; lifestyle electronics; mobile devices; sensors; seats and doors; connections and reinforcements for structural timber construction; tools, forest and garden equipment; wire and hypotubing; and window fittings. It offers its products to the aircraft, automotive, construction, electronics, medical, and other markets. SFS Group AG was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, infrastructure, renewable energy, medical and life sciences, transportation, construction, and energy. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.