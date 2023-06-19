Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) versus Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Critical Survey

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) and Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and Arrival’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.43 billion 2.64 $120.40 million $2.09 29.78 Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.54% 15.06% 8.46% Arrival N/A -13.74% -9.52%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Federal Signal and Arrival’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrival has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Federal Signal and Arrival, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 1 3.00 Arrival 0 1 1 0 2.50

Federal Signal currently has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.79%. Arrival has a consensus target price of $275.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,358.33%. Given Arrival’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arrival is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of Arrival shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Arrival shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Arrival on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Arrival

(Get Rating)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.