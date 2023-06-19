Critical Comparison: Capri (NYSE:CPRI) versus Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF)

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) and Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capri 10.96% 38.22% 11.07% Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capri $5.62 billion 0.77 $616.00 million $4.47 8.26 Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.87 18.02

Analyst Ratings

Capri has higher revenue and earnings than Salvatore Ferragamo. Capri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salvatore Ferragamo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capri and Salvatore Ferragamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capri 0 7 7 1 2.60 Salvatore Ferragamo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capri presently has a consensus target price of $55.13, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Capri’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capri is more favorable than Salvatore Ferragamo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Capri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Salvatore Ferragamo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Capri shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capri beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. It also engages in licensing agreements to the manufacture and sale of watches, jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances. The company was formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited and changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited in December 2018. Capri Holdings Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

