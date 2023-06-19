Critical Survey: Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) versus Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE)

Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) and Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Vital Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong and China Gas $7.78 billion 2.08 $684.40 million N/A N/A Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.42 $631.51 million $49.51 0.87

Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and Vital Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong and China Gas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25

Vital Energy has a consensus price target of $68.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.60%. Given Vital Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Hong Kong and China Gas.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong and China Gas and Vital Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A Vital Energy 48.36% 34.78% 12.31%

Summary

Vital Energy beats Hong Kong and China Gas on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply, and domestic sewage and industrial wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, café, restaurant, retail sale, laundry, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.