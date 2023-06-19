Financial Comparison: Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) and Encavis (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Encavis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.10 billion 2.45 -$5.44 million ($0.03) -798.33 Encavis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Encavis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 3 0 2.38 Encavis 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Encavis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.57%. Encavis has a consensus price target of C$24.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Encavis.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Encavis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -0.40% -0.25% -0.05% Encavis N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Encavis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts. It also provides asset management and fund solutions services to institutional investors in the renewable energy sector; and technical operation and maintenance services for PV parks. Encavis AG is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

