Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sells $734,222.36 in Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.12 and its 200 day moving average is $345.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

