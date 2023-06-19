Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) EVP Sells $739,480.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.