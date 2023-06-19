Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $650,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tesla Trading Up 1.8 %

TSLA opened at $260.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

