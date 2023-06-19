Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $531,603.08 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of YUM opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after buying an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

