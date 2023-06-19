Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 5,005 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at $21,304,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
