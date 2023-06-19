Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 5,005 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at $21,304,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 281,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,620,000 after acquiring an additional 29,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

