SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $638,400.00 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,794 shares in the company, valued at $14,217,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34.

On Monday, May 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $171,534.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne Trading Down 3.4 %

S opened at $16.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. BTIG Research downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.