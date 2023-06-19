Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director Buys $589,505.04 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 181,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $589,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,546,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,654.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bioventus Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $3.16 on Monday. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.09 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bioventus by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

