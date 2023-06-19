Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Sells $902,378.32 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 73,784 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $902,378.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,057,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 59,010 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $684,516.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $457,967.51.

On Thursday, May 18th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $496,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00.

Innodata Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 2.06. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innodata by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innodata during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Innodata by 74.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

Featured Stories

