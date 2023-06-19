Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells $798,000.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,602 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $96,533.60.

On Thursday, June 8th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,885 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $261,359.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.77 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

