Mayra Idali Chimienti Sells 125,000 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mayra Idali Chimienti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 276 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $2,318.40.

Mister Car Wash Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,114,000 after buying an additional 2,916,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

