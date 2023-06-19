Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,233,688.25 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ResMed Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RMD opened at $219.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $219.32. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 162.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

