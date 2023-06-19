Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CFO Sells $1,228,500.00 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) CFO Dustin Weber sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $1,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,106.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Altus Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Altus Power by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

