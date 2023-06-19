Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $1,443,500.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29.

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00.

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

NARI stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

