Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $31,171,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Humacyte Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
