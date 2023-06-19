Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) CEO Sells $1,560,000.00 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $31,171,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $332.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Humacyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Humacyte had a net margin of 1,971.30% and a negative return on equity of 76.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humacyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 178,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Humacyte by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humacyte by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 96,460 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

