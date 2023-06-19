RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,029,211.78 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RingCentral Price Performance
RingCentral stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
Featured Articles
