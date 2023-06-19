SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Sells $1,938,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

