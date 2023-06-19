National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,316,384.08 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,316,384.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,210,767.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $135,150.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,800 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $81,090.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,288 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $238,171.52.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96.

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Research by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in National Research by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

