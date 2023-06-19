Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.89.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.