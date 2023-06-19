Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $24.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $373.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $842,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,482.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 809,085 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

