Head to Head Analysis: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) and Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -148.11% -365.53% -135.81% Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -401.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $36.94 million 1.30 -$57.19 million ($19.20) -0.08 Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($0.05) -0.36

Risk and Volatility

Skye Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and Skye Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the commercialization and development of novel anti-infective agents to treat infections. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

