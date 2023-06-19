Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $40.86

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,095,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.6 %

GIL opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

