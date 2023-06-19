Head-To-Head Comparison: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) & F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG)

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Profitability

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -2,588.71% -158.87%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 1.14 $481.00 million N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 17.44 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for F&G Annuities & Life and FOXO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.63%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats FOXO Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Rating)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About FOXO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FOXO Technologies Inc. engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging. It offers FOXO Labs, a commercializing proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology enables the adoption of saliva-based health and wellness biomarker solutions for underwriting and risk assessment; and FOXO Life, a sales and distribution platform focused on recruiting independent life insurance agents to sell life insurance with the Longevity Report. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. FOXO Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of FOXO Management LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.