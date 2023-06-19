Contrasting Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKY) and Its Peers

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) is one of 201 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A N/A Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors 23.51% 11.25% 1.02%

Dividends

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna 0 1 1 0 2.50 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors 1036 3307 3255 31 2.30

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 53.34%. Given Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna N/A N/A 1.89 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Competitors $2.26 billion $465.61 million 318.88

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna rivals beat Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides various banking products and services in Poland and internationally. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, investment funds, electronic and mobile banking services, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers. The company's Corporate and Investment segment provides current accounts, term deposits, cash management and trade finance services, securities safekeeping, currency products and derivatives, corporate loans, and leasing and factoring services. This segment is also involved in financing large investment projects; issuing non-treasury securities; and providing investing and brokerage services, interbank transactions, and derivatives and debt securities transactions, as well as engages in the real estate development and management activities. The company also offers investment and pension fund management; transfer agent; life, other personal, and property insurance; financial; lending; and IT specialist outsourcing and business support services, as well as fleet management and debt collection services. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Warsaw, Poland.

