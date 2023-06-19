Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Endava alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Endava by 130.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Trading Up 1.2 %

About Endava

Shares of Endava stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21. Endava has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

(Get Rating

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.