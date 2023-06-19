Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) is one of 198 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A 1.69 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors $2.18 billion $422.81 million 322.71

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 23.27% 11.25% 1.02%

Dividends

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.5% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 1028 3296 3245 31 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 49.62%. Given Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. peers beat Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

