Critical Contrast: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 5.05 $476.48 million $2.76 5.78 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.52 $328.35 million $2.33 2.58

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Black Stone Minerals and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Advantage Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $12.29, indicating a potential upside of 104.86%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42% Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68%

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Advantage Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Advantage Energy

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.