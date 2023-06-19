Head-To-Head Review: Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) vs. UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) and UOL Group (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castellum AB (publ) and UOL Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castellum AB (publ) 1 0 2 0 2.33 UOL Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Castellum AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,369.79%. Given Castellum AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Castellum AB (publ) is more favorable than UOL Group.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Castellum AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 46.3%. UOL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Castellum AB (publ) pays out 64.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UOL Group pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

43.0% of Castellum AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UOL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and UOL Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $6.55 1.40 UOL Group N/A N/A N/A $3.19 6.54

Castellum AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UOL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castellum AB (publ) and UOL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castellum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A UOL Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Castellum AB (publ) beats UOL Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 181 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Myanmar, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments. It develops residential properties; leases commercial offices, retail malls, and serviced suites; owns and/or manages hotels and serviced suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America; and invests in quoted and unquoted financial assets. The company also distributes computers and related products; and provides system integration and networking infrastructure services, as well as hotel management, and project management and related services. In addition, it offers management and information technology related products and services; and property management, treasury, retail management consultancy, property management agency, trustee, and business development services. Further, the company retails computer hardware and software; manages and operates health and beauty retreats and facilities; operates restaurants; and manages and licenses trademarks. The company was formerly known as United Overseas Land Limited and changed its name to UOL Group Limited in 2006. UOL Group Limited was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Singapore.

